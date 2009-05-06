This one is going to be short… yesterday I posted => Conversation With A CEO: You Shouldn’t Stop Recruiting During The Coronavirus Shutdown about recruiting during the shutdown. I should have the sign up page for the Recruiting Into A Slowing Economy, Recession And Coming Out The Other Side ready in the next day.

But this is urgent and can’t wait…

Yes, I think we should be sourcing, recruiting, having phone and video calls.

Yes, I think we should be networking for what we are recruiting now, next month and the next quarter.

Yes, it is hard to predict when things are back to “normal”.

But for the love of Goldy Gopher make sure you are communicating what your hiring timeline is up front.

It should be in your job post and it should be spoken about in the first phone call.

DO NOT go through the interview cycle and not until the end say something like, “we’ll extend the offer when this blows over''.

Set expectations from the beginning and be completely transparent.

Treat others the way you would want to be treated.





