Welcome To The Minnesota Headhunter Blog

May 06, 2009


Minnesota Headhunter, Minnesota Recruiter, Minnesota IT Jobs


This is a “what’s going on” here at Minnesota Headhunter. Blog posts of interest, event announcements, Minnesota IT Jobs I am recruiting for and recruiting, startup and job search advice.

BIG NEWS… announcing =>

Attending Events:


Blog Posts (recent/popular) or scroll down:


    Recruiting Advice During The Coronavirus Shutdown: Be Transparent About Your Hiring Timeline

    March 31, 2020

    When Are You Hiring

    This one is going to be short… yesterday I posted => Conversation With A CEO: You Shouldn’t Stop Recruiting During The Coronavirus Shutdown about recruiting during the shutdown. I should have the sign up page for the Recruiting Into A Slowing Economy, Recession And Coming Out The Other Side ready in the next day.

    But this is urgent and can’t wait…

    Yes, I think we should be sourcing, recruiting, having phone and video calls.

    Yes, I think we should be networking for what we are recruiting now, next month and the next quarter.

    Yes, it is hard to predict when things are back to “normal”.

    But for the love of Goldy Gopher make sure you are communicating what your hiring timeline is up front.

    It should be in your job post and it should be spoken about in the first phone call.

    DO NOT go through the interview cycle and not until the end say something like, “we’ll extend the offer when this blows over''.

    Set expectations from the beginning and be completely transparent.

    Treat others the way you would want to be treated.


    Conversation With A CEO: You Shouldn’t Stop Recruiting During The Coronavirus Shutdown

    March 30, 2020



    Hey Ceo's What Are You Doing

    Last Friday I had a blog post => It’s Time To Go and in part:

    Recruiting Into A Slowing Economy, Recession And Coming Out The Other Side

    To be blunt… most companies are dropping the ball. So many groups have a blank career page. At a time when they could be communicating about future hiring needs and collecting contact information… they have nothing.

    Whether we will have a V, W, U or L shaped recovery it will take most groups some (a lot) time to staff up again. This will increase the length of the slowdown for them. I don’t get it. They’re making it worse.

    So… I will do a free webinar giving ideas that that leadership and recruiting teams should be doing during this time.

    This morning I had a call with a CEO and they were wondering why I would do such a thing. They were not looking for how to recruit, but… why. Why should they continue to recruit during the shutdown.

    We were on a video chat and I struck the pose above. I was wearing a hoodie but the facial reaction is the same.

    Continue reading "Conversation With A CEO: You Shouldn’t Stop Recruiting During The Coronavirus Shutdown" »

    It’s Time To Go

    March 27, 2020

    Ready It's Time To Go

    I’m done sitting around reacting to the news of the day: Coronavirus, layoffs, politics and whatever else is bringing on stress.

    Dealing with the Coronavirus has already been a part of my work for… eight weeks.

    Eight weeks.

    Eight weeks of me reacting.

    I’m done.

    It’s time to go forward now.

    This weekend and into next week you’re going to see a number of things I will be promoting. Things that had been on my mind when 2020 started (and in some cases for years) and it’s time to do them regardless of what the current conditions are.

    Continue reading "It’s Time To Go" »

    A Brief Memo To CEO's... Some Of You Are Failing To Lead

    March 20, 2020

     

    phData Work From Home

    A week ago I wrote A Brief Memo To CEO's... It's Time To Lead including:

    “Every day your employees, teams, staff are watching what you do, what you say and how you say it.

    In the past days and weeks they have been watching you even more.

    In the weeks, months and quarters through this year… you’ll be working in a fish bowl.”

    I’ve Seen many CEO’s and leadership teams step up, being true to their company and personal values.

    This is post sadly is not about them.

    This post is for those CEO’s and leadership teams who just don’t get it.

    Let’s start with this… if you can’t post the photo above, you’re doing this wrong. I've long admired the phData team. Their co founders, leadership team and the team as a whole... they are awesome.

    Yes, some companies need segments of their staff to be in the office. Sure, not everyone can work from home.

    If you can and are not… what the f*** are you trying to prove?

    That you’re a “bad ass” strong leader?

    Continue reading "A Brief Memo To CEO's... Some Of You Are Failing To Lead" »

    Minnesota Recruiter Jobs

    March 18, 2020



    Recruiter Jobs


    The following have been added to the Minnesota Recruiter Jobs page by Minneapolis and St Paul employers.

    Click Minnesota Recruiters In Demand - Spring 2020 for the latest trends in Minnesota Recruiter hiring.

    NEWS… check out our regions new talent group => Minnesota Talent Leaders and sign up to receive events, news and community updates.

    Here are the new Minnesota Recruiter Jobs:


    I’m Worried About The Impact Of Coronavirus On Individuals

    March 14, 2020



    Worried Emoji

    Today’s edition of…

    I posted this earlier today on Facebook:

    Let me be serious for a moment…

    Get away from a potential baby boom, lost spring break trips and March Madness being cancelled for a moment and think about our families, friends, neighbors and those we don’t see often… I’m worried about:

    • Those in bad, abusive relationships: more time at home with those who are hurting others

    • Food supply: those with low incomes, who lack transportation, don’t have adequate storage

    • Isolation: those who are already alone and isolated will be even more so

    • Parents: those who already severely struggle with the role and may be without a paycheck or working from home and are not set up for it

    • Stress: we all have more about finances, health, kids, parents, jobs

    • Elderly: this is obvious

    • Healthcare workers: They're taking care of our families and their own. And they're working in this "petri dish" every day.

    While we are all trying to find some levity and have our own situations to think, worry about… let’s keep our eyes and ears open to trouble others may be having.

    I know that people are not being flip or dismissive of what is going on.

    The idea of quality family time, living room forts and people “reconnecting” are good.

    While in the back of my mind I have been thinking about the health outcomes of the virus and long ago made contingency plans with my Mom… it is the economy that has had me worried.

    Last week I went from cautious, to concerned to worried about it… in one week.

    It was when I started checking in with friends about how they were doing that the macro impact… mental health side of this got my attention.

    When you can… reach out to those around you.



    A Brief Memo To CEO's... It's Time To Lead

    March 13, 2020

     

    Tweet - Characteristics I Am Attracted To

    Every day your employees, teams, staff are watching what you do, what you say and how you say it.

    In the past days and weeks they have been watching you even more.

    In the weeks, months and quarters through this year… you’ll be working in a fish bowl.

    They want to hear from you.

    They want the truth.

    They know things may not be OK today or the next quarter… they want to know you have a plan. That you have direction.

    That you have their back.

    And if they know that… they’ll have yours.

    It’s time to lead.


    Job Descriptions I: Do They Suck

    March 10, 2020

     

    Frustrated Emoji

    One of my greatest frustrations in recruiting… job descriptions.

    EVERY time this comes up be it in a conference room with a client or an auditorium full of Recruiters and HR pros and I ask, “How many of you like your job descriptions?” the answer is 10% or less.

    10%… what a freaking horrible number.

    Now ask in a room of non-recruiters, the people you may be trying to recruit, something like “In the past 30 days how many of you have seen a cool job description?”

    The response is somewhere between polite giggle and sarcastic laugh.

    Continue reading "Job Descriptions I: Do They Suck" »

    Coronavirus Resources For Employers: Week #6

    March 09, 2020

    Coronavirus Image

    As more and more people and companies are focusing on the current situation, short term and long term outcomes of the Coronavirus it makes sense to do an update (one or two a week) of what I am seeing and being asked about.

    See my main, first post last week =>

    Let’s put this in some categories…

    SHRM/CDC Webinar:

    Let’s start with this because it is tomorrow => SHRM/CDC Update: How Business, Workers and Workplaces Should Respond to COVID-19

    Personal

    I had already been doing some minor stocking up of things weeks ago. To be blunt about it, it’s easy me for as a single guy to do that stuff. And I needed to restock anyway so I don’t think my behavior has changed much. I have had a few conversations with Mom about “what if” kind of things and contingency plans.

    I will be at Prime Digital Academy this afternoon doing mock interviews with students.

    I will be on the MNTRN panel this Thursday => Sourcing Series: Trends & Technology.

    Other than washing my hands more… my life isn’t changing much. Yet.

    Health outcomes

    I’m truly not paying much attention to this. I’m paying infrequent attention to news headlines on the number of tests available and confirmed cases and where. Because these numbers are going to get much larger as more testing is done… it will feed the news cycle and raise emotions.

    Economy

    THIS is where I am paying attention and have moved from “cautious” to “worried”.

    Continue reading "Coronavirus Resources For Employers: Week #6" »

    Coronavirus Resources For Employers

    March 06, 2020

    CDC Coronavirus

    By CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM

    I am going to be updating this post as more information comes out and more conversations are had. Follow me on Twitter as I’ll post updates there => @MNHeadhunter

    For a month now I have been invited in on conversations some companies in the region have been having. Groups are of all sizes, industries and type of employees (full time, part time, salary, hourly, contractors, etc).

    And while there are a lot of great macro level news stories and blog posts about what companies may want to be thinking about… I haven’t seen specific topics, questions that companies are asking. My goal here is not to answer them, answers will vary by group, but to start further conversations within your company.

    The most frequently question I have received is:

    “Is this really going to be a big deal?”

    And my reply generally is:

    “The past two winters, how has snow/cold days and one or two day school closures impacted your staff and business? Now, what if X% of your team is sick with the flu and y’all are working from home for the next 2 to 4 weeks? Are you prepared for that?”

    Let me start with a couple of disclaimers:

    • I am not a doomsday kind of person

    • I am not a health professional, government employee or an epidemiologist

    What follows below is a snapshot of these conversations and if you want to reach out to me and particularly about recruiting implications send me a note paul@mnheadhunter.com

    Continue reading "Coronavirus Resources For Employers" »

    Employer Branding I: Give Them What They Want

    March 05, 2020



    Employer Branding

    (Photo by Matheus Bertelli from Pexels)

    This is fairly easy first post on this topic… think back to when you were interviewing at your current company, what kind of content would you have liked to have seen?

    Start there.

    Seriously.

    Make the list.

    Now go to your team and ask them the same question and add to the list.

    Also ask where they would like to have seen it. Tech pros may tend to have one answer while marketing pros another and the customer success team yet another.

    Want to be really bold?

    Do you want real time data?

    Continue reading "Employer Branding I: Give Them What They Want" »

    Minnesota Recruiters In Demand - Spring 2020

    February 27, 2020



    Minnesota Recruiters In Demand 2020

    NOTE: What follows was written the 3rd week in February prior to the major global concerns of Coronavirus, the Wall Street correction and then fear of pandemic and a resulting global recession. As I post this there is not enough data and information to make further predictions. My last sentence below is a bit ironic/haunting.

    When I last wrote about Minnesota Recruiters being in demand, , I was thinking that we finally hit the pause button or a plateau in recruiter demand and the job economy in general. The dreaded “R” word was being kicked around a lot of places as being on the horizon and I was thinking maybe we were going to find a new “normal”. Still hiring but not at the same frenetic pace. Sort of a slow down and busier than usual.

    I was wrong.

    Things have not changed in a significant way.

    As you look at the image above, you see a lot of data points in the bottom 1/3. That represents the number of recruiter jobs I posted monthly from 2010 to 2017.

    2018 is the gray color and you see that it breaks out from the previous years data and then… keeps climbing.

    2019 is the blue color.

    2020 is the black color.

    In short, the economy did not slow down further the rest of the year and many thought that was the dip in the economy that was predicted. And if so… not so bad.

    Continue reading "Minnesota Recruiters In Demand - Spring 2020" »

    Recruiting Advice: Career Page I

    February 26, 2020



    Career Page Advice

    Go to your company web site. Take a look at it… how does it feel? How does it look? How does it sound? Does it speak to the clients, customers and businesses you’re trying to attract? Does it answer the questions they may have before buying your product, doing business with you?

    We hope so.

    Now go to your career page. Take a look at it… how does it feel? How does it look? How does it sound?

    Is it the same tone and language as the rest of the web site?

    WHY???

    Let me challenge you…

    We can agree that the customers (candidates) that you are attracting to your career page and job descriptions are different than who you are selling to, right?

    Continue reading "Recruiting Advice: Career Page I" »

    Stripping It Down… Going Acoustic

    February 21, 2020



    Going Acoustic

    (Photo by 42 North from Pexels)

    I was tired of the noise… of things being over thought and more complicated than they needed to be. And that was just my brain and what it had been doing for a long time. Then add in everyone, everything else and their noise. It was a lot.

    And then I had a moment.

    A couple of months ago, I remember this vividly, I was driving home on a Friday afternoon and it had been a chaotic week. A really good one for sure but one that had my brain feeling like my ears did after a concert. That fuzzy, buzzing sound. I needed some quiet.

    Then a song came on the radio from Matt Nathanson. He redid some Def Leppard tunes, I was not yet aware, including Hysteria.

    Continue reading "Stripping It Down… Going Acoustic" »

    Minnesota Morning: I Was Scolded Today

    February 18, 2020



    I was scolded today

    I met an old friend at a coffee shop today and they gave me a legit smack down. It’s not how our chat started nor why we were getting together.

    At one point they asked me about what I am working on, thinking about, ideas on my mind, events I am going to be attending and what is going on in the Minnesota recruiter and tech scene.

    I had answers for all of that of course.

    That’s when it started…

    They wanted to know how they or anyone would know anything about any of it other than a few posts on Twitter and Instagram.

    “You don’t” was my easy answer.

    “That’s your problem” was their quick reply.

    Continue reading "Minnesota Morning: I Was Scolded Today" »

