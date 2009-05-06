By CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM
For a month now I have been invited in on conversations some companies in the region have been having. Groups are of all sizes, industries and type of employees (full time, part time, salary, hourly, contractors, etc).
And while there are a lot of great macro level news stories and blog posts about what companies may want to be thinking about… I haven’t seen specific topics, questions that companies are asking. My goal here is not to answer them, answers will vary by group, but to start further conversations within your company.
The most frequently question I have received is:
“Is this really going to be a big deal?”
And my reply generally is:
“The past two winters, how has snow/cold days and one or two day school closures impacted your staff and business? Now, what if X% of your team is sick with the flu and y’all are working from home for the next 2 to 4 weeks? Are you prepared for that?”
Let me start with a couple of disclaimers:
-
I am not a doomsday kind of person
-
I am not a health professional, government employee or an epidemiologist
